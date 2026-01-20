Boston Bruins place seldom-used defenseman on waivers

One month ago, the Boston Bruins needed a defenseman and hit the waiver wire to get one. General manager Don Sweeney claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Dallas Stars to give Marco Sturm some depth.

Kolyachonok has played in two games for the Bruins since being claimed last month. He was placed on waivers on Tuesday by Sweeney for assignment to the Providence Bruins. There is no guarantee that he clears waivers, as the Bruins saw two months ago with center John Beecher, who was claimed by the Calgary Flames. Now the Bruins are taking a chance with Kolyachonok.

This move comes just hours after it was announced that defenseman Andrew Peeke was going to be a game-time decision against the Dallas Stars, Kolyachonok's previous team. This could signal that Peeke is going to play against Dallas and return after missing just one game after leaving in the first period against the Seattle Kraken last Thursday night.

Bruins defense appears to be getting healthy

This move could also signal that Jordan Harris is getting closer to returning to the lineup after being out since October with an injury and undergoing surgery. He has been practicing lately; however, there is no timetable for his potential return to the lineup.

The 24-year-old Kolyachonok played in games last month against the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. It was the two games that were sandwiched around the three-day Holiday Break. He averaged 12:06 a night with two shots on the net and a plus/minus of minus-1.

Kolyachonok was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2019 Entry Draft, 52nd overall. He has played in 87 career games spread out between the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stars, and Bruins. He has five goals and 12 assists in those 87 career games.