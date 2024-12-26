Jake DeBrusk

All eyes following the Bruins' second-round elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers last May were on Jake DeBrusk. He had an up-and-down time since being drafted 14th overall in the 2015 Entry Draft, but if there was one thing we learned, no matter what happened, when he was on, he was a difference-maker. However, his time in Boston came to an end once free agency opened.

He signed with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1 and he has slid right into their lineup and been the player they hoped he would. He has a team-high 15 goals with 10 assists while averaging 16:37 a night. He came back to Boston in late November and scored the game-winning goal on the power play in a 2-0 victory. That had to feel good for DeBrusk.

Danton Heinen

One of the more underrated players last season was Danton Heinen during his second tenure with the Bruins. Signed to a PTO ahead of training camp, he started the season waiting patiently for a roster spot and once he did, he produced and earned a spot in the middle-six.

Heinen joined DeBrusk with the Canucks this season he has five goals and 14 points and averaging 13:34 a night. There was thought that the Bruins and Heinen might find common ground following last season, but the numbers didn't work and he ended up in Vancouver.