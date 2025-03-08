Charlie Jacobs sends Bruins fans into complete spiral supporting Don Sweeney & Cam Neely

If you have been paying attention this season or really the last 10 years, Boston Bruins fans are about at wits' end when it comes to GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely. The last 24 hours haven't done anything to change that.

At the trade deadline, the front office had to make the decisions of trading captain Brad Marchand and franchise popular players Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle to contending teams. In the case of Marchand, going to the Florida Panthers, and Carlo, going to the Toronto Maple Leafs, sending them to Atlantic Division rivals isn't sitting well with the fanbase.

There have been times this season where fans have made it known their feelings about Sweeney with some "Fire Sweeney" chants, but on Saturday, one day after a franchise-altering deadline, CEO Charlie Jacobs sent Bruins fans into a spiral with his full support of Sweeney and Neely.

Bruins fans go into complete spiral with support of Don Sweeney and Cam Neely

On Saturday, Jacobs, Sweeney and Neely posted statements on the team X account, but one part f the message from Jacobs struck a nerve with Boston fans, "Cam, Don and the hockey operations team have my full support as they make these very difficult decisions, which we collectively believe will set our franchise up for a new era of success in the future."

Fans made their feeling known.

Time for Neely and Sweeney to be shown the door — Michael James (@mikecrave) March 8, 2025

I wish all three of the above left the Bruins organization — Jeremy (@jGuati09) March 8, 2025

“Cam and don have my full support”



What an embarrassing time to give the front office a vote of confidence its a slap in the face to the entire fan base. This isnt the time to be giving yourselves a pat on the back. — LS (@BruinsMTL) March 8, 2025

These three cowards need to be fired — Andrew (@RiverHawker) March 8, 2025

As a 60 year Bruins fan I'd trade Jacobs, Neely and Sweeney for a bag of pucks and a roll of tape. — David Tapley (@DaveTap11) March 8, 2025

Press releases from the 3 clowns we want out is supposed to help this situation? Get these miserable losers out of Boston man. — Drew (Toxic I Guess) (@drewkerr17) March 8, 2025

It's also safe to say that fans are not happy about Marchand being traded and the return of a conditional draft pick that they won't see for a couple of years. Who is to say that Sweeney and Neely will still be around to use that pick if they even kept it.

You offered him 2x3m, severely under market, and then shipped him off for a 2nd round pick 3 years in the future. Let’s stop with the fluff pieces — Patrick O'Donnell (@Pat_OD) March 8, 2025

Embarrasing, doubling down on your stupidity. Fire Sweeney & Cam now. Marchy deserved better!! — Don (@AZNewEnglander) March 8, 2025

While trading him was the absolute correct move. A statement from these 3 clowns is the last thing anyone wants to read. #firesweeney #fireneely #selltheteam — Randall Stewart (@rstewart14_tcg) March 8, 2025

As upset as Bruins fans are, the heat toward the front office will not calm down anytime soon.