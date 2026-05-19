Canadiens exposing Sabres dire kryponite was something the Bruins failed to accomplish

When the Boston Bruins were matched up against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one thing was for sure: Boston had the clear advantage in goal. Jeremy Swayman was hands down the best goalie in the series, and it wasn't even close. Buffalo, however, won the series in six games.

The point was driven home in Game 2 when Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was pulled after allowing some soft goals, including one from center ice to Mogan Geekie. Alex Lyon was placed between the pipes, and he is someone who has been chased from the playoffs.

In 2023 with the Florida Panthers, he was yanked by coach Paul Maurice in favor of Sergei Bobrovsky an the rest they say is history. Lyon never saw the net again and was gone from South Florida. He finished out the series against the Bruins, but let's be honest, he's not very good. The Montreal Canadiens exposed him in their second-round series, which forced coach Lindy Ruff to go back to Luukkonen.

In Monday night's Game 7 in Western New York, Luukkonen had the Sabres' season on his back, and as is the case, he allowed a soft goal in overtime to Alex Newhook, which ended Buffalo's season. The Sabres are a good team and a goalie away from being a legit contender. However, after watching Montreal pepper the Sabres goaltending, that being the difference should make Bruins fans frustrated.

Buffalo's goaltending issue was exposed by Montreal, not the Bruins

That was a series that the Bruins could have won, as the Canadiens did. Simply put, the Bruins didn't get enough scoring chances on Lyon or Luukkonen, or things could have been different. Buffalo lost two games at home to the Bruins and three to the Canadiens. The difference in Montreal winning one more game was the ability to get pucks to the net, and eventually, one more found its way home.

Buffalo has a bright future, but it will only go so far unless they address their goaltending. They are the Eastern Conference version of the Edmonton Oilers, albeit with a tad less talent, a goalie away from being a serious threat as a contender.

That series should raise flags in the Bruins' front office that more offense and more goal scorers are needed. Maybe a different system as well. Montreal proved that if you create enough chances on Buffalo, it will pay off, and the puck will eventually find the back of the net. Boston didn't do it, and Montreal did. That's the difference in playing a third week of golf or getting ready for the Eastern Conference Final.