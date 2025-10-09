Cam Schlittler wasted no time going full Bruins fan after Yankees' playoff exit

Boston fans were still reeling after the Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the opening round of the playoffs. One of the reasons why they were eliminated was due to the play of Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler, who struck out 12 batters through 8 scoreless innings in a win-or-go-home Game 3.

Even though the Red Sox didn't get far in the playoffs, they can cheer the fact that the Yankeees got eliminated. On wednesday, the Yankees lost 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS. Now, the Yankees are 16-years without a world Series title.

Schlittler, who couldn't hold off the Blue Jays in Game 4, is already onto hockey season. On his Twitter account, the Walpole, Massachusetts native changed his profile picture to a Boston Bruins logo and posted a picture of the TD Garden With the caption "Next stop #Bruins."

The Bruins are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Cam Schlittler has moved on to Bruins season https://t.co/kintPIrwaE pic.twitter.com/0F8J86lQw2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 9, 2025

Schlittler revealed while clapping back at a Red Sox fan that he lives in South Boston during the offseason, while telling the fan "start preparing for the Bruins szn homie." That was on Oct. 3. Six days later, Schlittler changed his profile picture to a Bruins logo and is ready to view the team play. Ironic.

Even though Schilttler is from Boston, he took great joy in eliminating the Red Sox from the playoffs. Schlittler revealed he was extra motivated during his playoff start against the Red Sox because of how the fans "crossed the line" by harrassing his mother and the rest of his family on social media. Schlittler said that while family members congratulated him on the win, they were upset it happened to the Red Sox. Schlittler said that those family members would get over it due to the start of the Bruins and Celtics seasons.

"I told them that's exactly what was going to happen," Schlittler said, h/t ESPN. "They'll get over it. Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. So I'm sure they got other things to distract them."

Now, the Yankees are lamenting yet another playoff exit. Schlittler was one of the few Yankees bright spots during this run, alongside captain Aaron Judge. with questions about the rotation, Schlittler should have a spot locked in for next season. But for now, Schlittler will be enjoying some Bruins hockey this offseason.