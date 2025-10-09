Boston Bruins News: A+ trolling, welcome home, room for improvement

After a season-opening 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, it's a quick turnaround for the Boston Bruins. They will return to the TD Garden on Thursday night to face the Chicago Blackhawks and a handful of former teammates.

When Chicago takes the ice, they will have four former Bruins in the lineup. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, who picked up two assists in the Blackhawks' season-opening 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, Nick Foligno, who is the captain, Ryan Donato, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be making a return to Boston. Grzelcyk signed a PTO for training camp with Chicago, but earned a contract over before the season started.

The Blackhawks also have 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard, an exciting young player, who was held pointless by Florida.

Bruins X account has A+ troll night

On Tuesday, Fanatics released the top-selling jerseys of the offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season. The list was somewhat surprising, with Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild leading the way, followed by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth, and Kevin Pastrnak of the Bruins. Yes, that's right, they listed David as Kevin.

When David Pastrnak opened the scoring in the second period against Washington, Boston's X account didn't miss a chance to troll.

That goal just past the midway point of the middle period was the only goal through 40 minutes and after the second period ended, the Bruins X account had one more.

Kev's got us up one. pic.twitter.com/2nEsGHaC75 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 9, 2025

That's some solid trolling. Pastrnak went on to finish with his goal and two assists on third-period strikes from Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie.

Pastrnak thinks Bruins can play better

A win is a win, and it was the first for Marco Sturm as Bruins head coach, but after the game, Pastrnak thinks that Boston can play better and has room for improvement, beginning Thursday night at home against Chicago.

“Wasn’t our best. Obviously, we’ve got much better, but it’s Game 1. We grind together,” said Pastrnak. “I think defensively we played a really good game, and any breakdowns, Sway was there, he had our back the whole game, he was unbelievable today. Penalty killers were outstanding, so great away win, get home and regroup for (the Blackhawks on Thursday night).''

They probably can, but truth be told, what you saw last night is going to have to be their key to success on nearly every night. They aren't blessed with a ton of offense behind their top line, and they will rely a lot on their defense and goaltending. For one night, it was a recipe for success.