Early-season Frustration is reaching a boiling point for Boston Bruins' division foe

We are a full week into the 2025-26 NHL season, and there have been some surprises across the league and some disappointments. One surprise team is the Boston Bruins, who are 3-1-0 after a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

Before that setback, the Bruins had opened the season with wins over the Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and Chicago Blackhawks. One of the teams he Black and Gold beat, the Sabres, is three games into their season, and frustration is already growing after a 0-3-0 start.

Frustration growing with Sabres and their fans

After being shut out by the New York Rangers in their season opener, the Sabres lost 3-1 at Boston on Saturday night. They scored their first goal of the season in the third period off a Bruins turnover and a shot that deflected off of Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke and by Jeremy Swayman.

On Monday afternoon, they lost 3-1 again, this time to the Colorado Avalanche. Buffalo has been outscored 10-2 to begin the season, and frustration was evident as the game was ending, with fans booing and calling for Kevyn Adams to be fired. In the locker room following the game, star forward Tage Thompson called for patience.

“We're three games into the season, so it's not over by any means,” said Thompson. “… You guys are acting like the world is ending right now."

No, the world isn't ending, but fans are growing frustrated, and it's likely spreading through the locker room as well.

"We have a long season to go," Thompson said. "You guys are acting like the world is ending right now. We just have to find a way to claw ourselves out of this. We’re obviously in a hole we don’t want to be in and we have to find our way out of it.”

The Sabres will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night and then host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. They return to the TD Garden to face the Bruins on Oct. 30. Who knows where each team will be at that point?