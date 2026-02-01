Bruins young star Fraser Minten just confirmed what fans knew about David Pastrnak

When the Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last March, general manager Don Sweeney had a deal in place that he couldn't pass up. Part of the return was one of Toronto's top prospects, Fraser Minten.

Now, some Maple Leafs fans will tell you that Minten was not one of their top prospects, but those are just the fans who are not admitting that Sweeney fleeced their organization in what has been a long line of trade fleeces by Boston. Sweeney also got a first-round pick in this June's Entry Draft, which is Top 5 protected.

To say that Minten has been a steal for the Bruins would be a major understatement. He is turning into a young star in front of Boston's fans' eyes, while also carving out a role that just may end up turning into a Top 6 spot down the middle. As far as the 21-year-old's observations, they have been as spot on as his play with the Black and Gold.

Fraser Minten doesn't beat around the bush about David Pastrnak's talent

Minten and the Bruins are in Central Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Stadium Series Game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday night. After practice on Saturday, Minten spoke about David Pastrnak, and he showered his teammate with love.

“He’s elite, elite,” said Minten. “There are good players, there are great players, and there are exceptional players, and I would put him in the highest tier you can. He’s got the ability to change a game at any time with his talent and his playmaking, his creativity.”

What makes Pastrnak so special this season is the way he has turned his game into more of a playmaking role for first-year head coach Marco Sturm. Sure, Pastrnak has 22 goals, but he has 47 assists, which included a crazy six-assist game on Jan. 10 in a 10-2 blowout of the New York Rangers at the TD Garden. That's right, six helpers in 60 minutes.

NHL fans tune into a Boston Bruins game to see David Pastrnak score goals, not set them up. Well, this year, he has more than doubled his goal number with assists. The Black and Gold are currently holding down an Eastern Conference wild-card spot thanks in large part to Pastrnak's ability to adjust on the fly. Minten is seeing that first-hand and is spot on with his assessment for a young player.