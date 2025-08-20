3 Bruins Who Will Greatly Benefit From Playing Under Marco Sturm

While the Bruins are preparing for the next hockey season, they are also learning under a new coach: Marco Sturm, the 30th coach for the team, with an extensive NHL playing and coaching career. As we all know, coaches have different coaching styles. Marco has been described as being very big on player development, not just as players, but as people. His work as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings and his work as head coach of the AHL Ontario Reign helped solidify his coaching style, which he hopes to carry to the Bruins.

His work with personal development will help the team overall, but could greatly help assist the newer and younger members of the Bruins. Some of the newer acquired members have been in the NHL for a while, but now is the time to improve their game for this coming season, and who could benefit from playing under Sturm this season?

Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson has been in the NHL for about 10 years, playing mainly for the Nashville Predators, then the Los Angeles Kings, and the Edmonton Oilers, where he was then traded to the Bruins in exchange for the 2027 5th round draft pick. Interestingly, Viktor played under Marco for one season while playing for the LA Kings. Although the goals he made in that 2021-22 season weren't a career high, he did score 20 overall goals.

So with the success, why did Viktor leave the Oilers? As it turns out, he was traded not only $4 million in cap space but also due to his inconsistent play for the Oilers. He had both reduced ice time and power-play opportunities, which he blamed himself for. But, "With a Bruins team desperately looking for offensive complementary players, Arvidsson will be more needed in Boston than he was in Edmonton." Marco likes to be personable with players, which could help Arvidsson believe in himself again and help him be an asset to the team this season.

Alex Steeves

Alex Steeves has been in the NHL and the AHL for 4 years, alternating between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Marlies. The Bruins acquired Alex due to his high scoring in the AHL, although, during his time with the Leafs, he only scored one goal in the entirety of his time with them. It's possible that due to his success in the AHL, pulling out high goal-scoring numbers, the Leafs thought he'd do better during the NHL season. Alex is a young player with obvious talent and skill. Hopefully, Marco will be able to improve and nurture Alex's talent into something great for the Bruins.

Maximus Wanner

The Bruins traded Trent Frederic for Maximus towards the end of the hockey season earlier this year. He also played for the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 AHL season. The Bruins desperately needed more aggressive players, especially defensive players, and they found those traits in Maximus. He's known to be easily teachable and has traits of being coachable and determined. It would be great if the Bruins were able to make Maximus like another Zadorov, as it would help make a strong defensive powerhouse. You have to have more than a cool name to be a success!

It's clear Marco wants to bring back the "Big, Bad Bruins", and fans believe he can do it. With the help of our veteran guys, including some returning this season, hopefully we will have a better Bruins season!