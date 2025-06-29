1 Bruins trade target who could fix defensive depth issues

The Boston Bruins have no problems with the top portion of their defensive core. Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Mason Lohrei are fine pieces that will play a massive role if the Bruins return to contention next season. However, it becomes a bit more concerning when one of those defensemen goes down, as we saw in 2024-25 when McAvoy and Lindholm were out of the lineup.

The right side is a concern, regardless, as only McAvoy and Andrew Peeke are natural guys on that side. Boston must find a way to re-sign Henri Jokiharju or add one of the right-shot defensemen on the free agency board. If they don't, it'll have to come through a trade, and luckily for them, the Calgary Flames are shopping one of their best blueliners.

Rasmus Andersson looking for a fresh start

Rasmus Andersson hasn't looked the same since his breakout 2021-22 season when he had 50 points in 82 games. While Andersson's defensive game is top-notch, he also has some high-end offensive upside when he uses it. The Flames' 2021-22 season featured plenty of skill, which is a big reason why Andersson was able to put up such high numbers.

The Flames have been on a downward trend since that season, which partly explains Andersson's decline. Still, he is one of the better all-around defensemen in the Western Conference and would fill a massive hole on the Bruins' blueline.

The Bruins hope that Lohrei will begin to take the next step in his development, and a top four featuring some combination of Lohrei, Lindholm, Zadorov, McAvoy, and Andersson would form one of the best groups in the East. Add Peeke, Jokiharju, or even Victor Soderstrom to that group, and you have a Stanley Cup defending defense corps.

Andersson has one more year on a deal that pays him $4.55 million annually. Any trade for the Bruins would have to include an extension, which would lock in the group for a long time, except for the eventual extension to Lohrei. It'd be a luxury for the Bruins not to have to worry about their defense or goaltending for the next 5-7 years.

If the Bruins are serious about being contenders next season, they at least have to inquire about adding the Flames' defenseman.