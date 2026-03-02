Bruins trade target comes off the board as fans wait for Don Sweeney's first move

Back in January, it was clear what the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney were looking for. A right-shot defenseman. There were reports that Boston was closing in on acquiring Calgary Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson with a big haul going back, that reportedly included defenseman Mason Lohrei.

However, after a day of rumors, it was reported that things fell through and Andersson wasn't coming to Boston. Instead, Calgary traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights and former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. It was reported that Sweeney didn't like the way extension talks were going and ended them with Andersson, which killed the deal.

That sent a message that the Black and Gold were in the market for a defenseman by the trade deadline. That deadline is this Friday at 3 p.m. EST, and just how active Boston is remains to be seen. One player that they were linked to was Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. On Monday, he was reportedly traded and is off the board for the Black and Gold.

Blackhawks trade Connor Murphy to Oilers

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that trade talks were picking up between the Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers for Murphy. Shortly after that report, Frank Seravalli reported that the deal is reportedly done with Murphy going to the two-time defending Western Conference champs for a 2028 second-round draft pick. Chicago is also reportedly retaining 50% of Murphy's $4.4 million AAV.

Trade call is not expected to be formally completed until later tonight, but EDM and CHI have agreed upon:



To #LetsGoOilers:

D Connor Murphy (50% retained)



To #Blackhawks:

2028 EDM 2nd Round Pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 2, 2026

Sweeney met with the media on Monday and said that he wasn't interested in rentals at this trade deadline, and that's what Murphy is for the Oilers. Edmonton is desperate for help on the backend, and Murphy is someone who can come in and fill that void for the rest of the regular season and in the playoffs. Boston would still like to add on the backend, as well as add a center. They can't address both, and it'll be worth watching which one Sweeney does fill, if he does at all.