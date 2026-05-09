Bruins superstar's blowup should cement spot as franchise's next captain

After splitting the first two games of their first-round playoff series with the Buffalo Sabres in Western New York, the Boston Bruins had to feel good about coming to the TD Garden for Games 3 and 4 with all the success they had during the regular season at home.

Well, Buffalo showed that things are different in the playoffs. Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead in Game 3 on a second-period Tanner Jeannot goal before the Sabres scored the final three goals in a 3-1 win. Looking to rebound in Game 4, the Black and Gold played their worst game of the season, which is saying something given how things went at times earlier this season, allowing four first-period goals in a 6-1 loss.

It was a loss that many still can't explain weeks later, but on Friday, Boston's media team released the final Behind the B documentary for the season, and it was a powerful one for one Bruins superstar.

David Pastrnak shows why he's captain worthy of the Boston Bruins

The final Behind the B documentary was relased on Friday, and it was a rather powerful one. It showed David Pastrnak ripping into his teammates for their brutal first period, which ultimately was the game. Honestly, what he said and what he did showed that he's captain material. Maybe just as much was his response in Game 5 when he extended the series with a game-winning overtime goal in Buffalo.

This video makes it clear that David Pastrnak should be the next captain of the #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/gU5Kiw5AKM — Tom Calautti (@TCalauttis) May 9, 2026

There has been a lot of talk about the Bruins not having a captain this past season and going with alternates. Charlie McAvoy and Pastrnak were wearing the 'A' every game they were in the lineup, and other players held it when they were in and out of the lineup. However, it remains to be seen what the front office and head coach Marco Sturm decide to do going forward, as it would be surprising if they went another season without a captain. If they decide to name one, the obvious is clear.