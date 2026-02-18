Bruins superstar puts Canada in extremely unfamiliar Olympic territory

After Czechia beat Denmark, 3-2, in the qualification-round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak said what everyone knew about Canada and their talented roster at the Olympics: they might be the best team ever.

I mean, he's not wrong. The talent that head coach Jon Cooper and his staff have is off the charts. They are hands down the Gold Medal favorites of the tournament. It's not even close. Czechia found out in the opening game last week of the Olympics, losing 5-0. A rematch is always tough against a team, and Czechia knew that they were up against in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sometimes teams need a wake-up call, and that is what Canada is getting through the first period against Czechia. They are getting it thanks to Pastrnak, and he has the Canadians in a position that they have not been in for a long time, chasing a deficit in the Olympics.

Bruins David Pastrnak and Czechia have lead on Canada after one period

Pastrnak had a turnover early in the game that led to a Macklin Celebrini goal and an early 1-0 Canada lead, but Czechia responded and responded quickly. Lukas Sedlak tied the game five minutes after Celebrini's goal, then Pastrnak gave Czechia the lead on the power play at 14:49 of the first period when he one-timed a pass from Filip Hronek past Canada goalie Jordan Binnington for a 2-1 lead.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, this is the first time since 2010 that Canada has trailed in Olympics best-on-best, which is stunning. They have either led or been tied for 805:01 in terms of game time on the ice. There is still a very long way to go in the game, but Czechia is putting in more of a scare to Canada than some thought they might in this game.