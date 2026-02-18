Boston Bruins News: David Pastrnak, Michael DiPietro, Olympics, prospects in Boston

The Olympics have hit the quarterfinal stage beginning on Wednesday. The Final 8 teams have been set, and there are some monster matchups that are going to take place. Three of the four games will have the Boston Bruins playing in them. Slovakia against Germany at 6:10 a.m. will be the first game and the only game with no Bruins in it. After that, there will be at least one member of the Black and Gold part of a team in action.

At 10:40 a.m., David Pastrnak and Czechia will face Canada in a rematch of the first game last week in the Olympics for both teams. Czechia will be up against it again, even without Pavel Zacha. At 12:10 p.m., Henri Johikarju, Joonas Korpisalo, and Finland will play Switzerland for a spot in the semifinals on Friday.

At 3:10 p.m., Team USA has the biggest task of the four teams that got byes on Tuesday, playing Sweden. This is the worst possible matchup for Team USA and Charlie McAvoy. He'll see former teammates Hampus and Elias Lindholm across the way, assuming they both are in the lineup.

All times are EST and this is setting up to be a great day of hockey.

Bruins return to practice on Wednesday

For the members of the Bruins who are not taking part in the Olympics, they will hit the ice on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena to begin a mini training camp setup for the next eight days, as the 2025-26 season resumes.

It appears that there are going to be some different faces up in Boston, as Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal reported that goalie Michael DiPietro and some of their Providence Bruins teammates in the American Hockey League (AHL) will be taking part in the practice. It isn't surprising, given the number of Bruins playing in the Olympics.