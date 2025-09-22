Best-case scenario for Bruins is the success of a Charlie McAvoy-Mason Lohrei pairing

Charlie McAvoy wouldn't be where he is today without the guidance and leadership of Zdeno Chara. Chara took McAvoy under his wing immediately, and it is still paying dividends for the American-born defenseman. While the Boston Bruins attempted to use the same strategy for Mason Lohrei, he wasn't able to take on the responsibility of playing on the first pair with McAvoy early in his career.

After Lohrei's defensive struggles last season, the Bruins knew that something needed to change. It was clear that he wasn't yet able to carry a pairing on his own, a situation that arose due to the injuries to McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. With both defensemen now healthy, Lohrei can now get some much-needed help from the team's best blue-liner.

"Obviously, he's one of the best defensemen in the world," Lohrei told reporters after Sunday's game. "He has such an impact on the game. The guy is incredible, and I love playing with him."

McAvoy also spoke glowingly about his partner, speaking for nearly two minutes about how much he enjoys playing with Lohrei and how he hopes to be a sounding board for him as he grows. McAvoy was also a bit more direct about his role as a mentor, mentioning that Chara did it for him, and he wants to pay it forward for Lohrei.

Playing with Zdeno Chara helped turn Charlie McAvoy into the defenseman he is today. Now he’s hoping to do the same for Mason Lohrei. pic.twitter.com/TP0atfkYQV — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 22, 2025

As long as both players stay healthy, it's likely that McAvoy and Lohrei will be the team's first pair for the duration of the season. If Lohrei can show potential to be the next in the Bruins' defensive lineage, McAvoy will prove to be even more valuable than his play on the ice.