Bruins struggling forward being benched against Predators is far from surprising

There is no debating as to how good the Boston Bruins have been playing lately. They are currently holding down an Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot despite dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the undermanned New York Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Boston's leading goal-scorer, Morgan Geekie have been getting hot lately for the Black and Gold, which began with a power play in last Tuesday night's 6-2 blowout loss to the Dallas Stars in Texas. Like a basketball player, a hockey player sees the puck go into the net, and they can get hot. That was the case with Geekie, who potted two goals in Saturday night's win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3, with a two-goal third-period rally.

While Geekie has been getting hot, one forward has been cooling off. Signed as a free agent over the summer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Alex Steeves busted onto the scene in Boston on Nov. 8 against the Maple Leafs and scored a goal in a Black and Gold victory. Since that night two-plus months ago, he has sevem more goals and 14 points, providing some depth production. He has cooled off as of late, and head coach Marco Sturm is sending him a message with a healthy scratch against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm scratching Alex Steeves against Predators

According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Sturm announced before the game against Nashville that Steeves would be scratched and Mikey Eyssimont would slot into the lineup in his place. Steeves, who recently signed a two-year extension, is getting the scratch treatment that other players have got earlier this year.

Against the Rangers, Steeves had a breakaway at the end of the first period, only to be stoned by Jonathan Quick. Steeves hasn't scored since a 6-2 loss to the Canadiens on Dec. 23, right before the three-day Holiday Break.