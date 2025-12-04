Alex Steeves' latest milestone for the Boston Bruins isn't your typical one to celebrate. While four goals in his past four games is a good one to hang his hat on, the milestone that will have him the most proud is reaching the 10-game threshold with the organization. When a player reaches that 10-game mark, he then has to pass through waivers to go back to the AHL, which means Steeves' time riding the buses this season is likely over.

Alex Steeves now has 3 goals in the last 4 games. He's also beyond the 10-game timeframe in which he can be sent back down to Providence without requiring waivers. Seems like he's here to stay. — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) December 3, 2025

Steeves has been a factor for the Bruins since his recall from Providence. While other callups this season have been struggling to find a place in the lineup and make an impact, Steeves has fit right in with the group. He also isn't just playing in the bottom of the lineup and filling a role, as he has been up and down the lineup, most recently filling in on the top line.

Last year's second-leading scorer in the AHL had just one point in his first six games, but then had five in his following six. The recent outburst includes two two-goal games against the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings. The most recent, Tuesday night's 5-4 loss, nearly rallied the Bruins and also showed that he can play top-line minutes if needed.

Alex Steeves' latest milestone makes him a clear winner of Bruins' roster battles

The Bruins had plenty of roster battles at this year's training camp, but one internal battle was between Steeves and Matej Blumel. Clearly, the Bruins had the mindset of giving both players a chance to prove that being 1-2 in AHL goalscoring last season was something they could carry over to the NHL level. While neither was able to land a spot out of camp, they both had good starts to the year in the AHL.

Both players eventually got a chance to join the NHL Bruins, and Steeves is the only one who took it. He showed he could adapt to the NHL level and play a style that could be successful there, while Blumel showed he is more of an AHL talent. It took longer than training camp to show it, but Steeves was the eventual winner of the battle.

Now, Blumel is out long-term with an injury and will likely return to Providence if/when he does get healthy this season. Meanwhile, Steeves looks like he might be securing a full-time NHL paycheque and possibly an extension if Don Sweeney opts to get him on the books with some more term with a mid-season signing, as he did with Mark Kastelic last season.