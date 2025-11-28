Alex Steeves nets Bruins' flashy first accomplishment of 2025-26

Well, it only took 25 games for the Boston Bruins to score their first shorthanded goal. While that is not uncommon, as shorthanded goals are typically hard to come by, since that means you are down a player or two.

Why is it so shocking that it took 25 games for the Bruins to score their first shorthanded goal? Because they are the most penalized team in the league. The Bruins are sitting at 110 minor penalty minutes, and it's only been 25 games. The Bruins have been in the box at least four times per game. That is a recipe for disaster. They have been a man down 94 separate times.

Finally A Short-Hander

The first short-handed goal came during the third period against the Islanders on Wednesday night. It was scored by Alex Steeves, who has been given the opportunity in the NHL with all the injuries piling up for the Bruins.

The opportunity for the short-handed goal came on the fourth penalty of the night committed by the Bruins, when Morgan Geekie tripped Bo Horvat during the third period. Steeves scored the goal when Fraser Minten was able to take the puck away from Matthew Schaefer on the penalty kill. Minten then fed the puck to Steeves, who buried it for his second goal of the game, and the Bruins' first short-handed goal of the season.

While the Bruins have been decent on the penalty kill, keeping up with four penalties a game is not how you want to play. Every time it seems like the team starts to gain momentum and is turning the corner, they get called for something, whether that is high-sticking or tripping, which seem to be the ones that they get called for the most.

The Bruins will have to clean up their play or turn on the scoring during the penalty kills so that they can turn some of these missed points into wins.