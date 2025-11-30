Bruins star has funny and humble response after two-goal performance

Through the first 27 games of the 2025-26 season, not many people had Morgan Geekie as the leading goal-scorer for the Boston Bruins. Most would have said David Pastrnak and rightfully so. The Black and Gold are 15-12-0 thanks in large part to Geekie.

Entering Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, Geekie had 18 goals, two behind Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. Playing the Red Wings without Pastrnak, Boston was going to need Geekie to step and he delivered.

Geekie scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season in what turned into a 3-2 shootout win, but it was the way that Geekie scored both goals. In the second period, and the game scoreless, Hampus Lindholm fired a shot from the point that Geekie redirected past Detroit goalie Cam Talbot.

The Red Wings tied the game in the third period before Geekie potted his 20th goal of the season. On the power play with less than seven minutes left, he took a pass from Casey Mittlestadt and one-timed a shot over Talbot's shoulder for a 2-1 lead. Detroit tied the game with less than two minutes left to force overtime before Boston prevailed in the shootout.

Morgan Geekie has a humble response after scoring two goals against Red Wings

If there has been one thing we have learned this season from Geekie, it's that he is very humble about his success. First, he is quick to point out and credit his teammates, as he did on both goals on Saturday night.

“Just try to find the right spots,” Geekie said. “Both goals tonight don’t happen without (Lindholm) in the first one and (Mittelstadt) on the second. Just try to be in the right spots for those guys to see me, and hopefully, good things will happen. Lately, they’ve been finding me.”

Then, he cracked a funny line about being tied at the top of the NHL goal-scoring leaders after the game with MacKinnon.

“I don’t know. I’m not supposed to be there. I don’t know. It’s fun. It’s cool,'' said Geekie.

After Saturday night's action, Boston was in second place in the Atlantic Division, but the standings change daily. Without Geekie, who knows where the Black and Gold would be? Can he keep up the scoring pace all season long? We'll find out, but right now he's been the Bruins' best scorer.