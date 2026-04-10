Bruins show signs of life, but Marco Sturm admits team isn’t playoff-ready

From a roster construction standpoint, the Boston Bruins are a team built for the playoffs. They have plenty of size and physicality up front, a long and grinding blueline that will be tough to play against in a seven-game series, and a couple of scoring gamebreakers up front, especially with the addition of James Hagens if he can get comfortable quickly. Not to mention their starting goaltender, who can steal a game, and their tendency to take penalties, which normally goes away in the postseason.

It is unfortunate to hear it as a rival the past few years, but many of the Bruins' traits are similar to those of the Florida Panthers, which came out of nowhere to make three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and win two of them in back-to-back years. I'm not saying that Boston is about to do the same thing, but to be fair, no one expected Florida to do it either.

The main difference between those two teams is that the Panthers entered the playoffs on a hot streak and looked like a team playing playoff hockey long before the calendar turned to the postseason. The Bruins are 0-2-2 in their last four games, and if they do fall into the playoffs (still need to win one of their last three games to clinch if the teams chasing them keep winning, which is far from a gurantee), the product they've put forth isn't conducive to much postseason success, which head coach Marco Sturm is well aware of.

Sturm mentioned playoff preparedness in his postgame talk with NESN:



"It's playoff hockey. I think we didn't really understand how to manage that, how to play in those kind of games and situations and periods. I think the message after the 2nd was go back to our foundation and… — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) April 8, 2026

Sturm realizes that the Bruins don't have far to go to get back to a playoff level. It is the same brand of hockey they've played for 80% of this season, apart from a few bad stretches. The good news is that they've been a streaky team all season, and if they can figure it out over the final three games, it could lead to a strong run into the first round and, hopefully, beyond.

It's unclear what the issue is. Did the grinding style a play put a level of fatigue and wear on the roster to the point that they don't have much left to give? If that's the case, it could be a quick playoff exit. However, if this four-day break before the final three games gives them the rest they need, teams might want to start watching out for the Bruins.