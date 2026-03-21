Bruins' rumored interest in NCAA goalie pool is clearer after Hockey East semifinal

The Boston Bruins reportedly had some interest in adding a goaltender to their prospect pool through the NCAA free agent class. With Joonas Korpisalo having two years left on his deal after this season, the thinking was that the Bruins would try to move on in the summer, give Michael Dipietro a chance to take the backup job, and re-sign Simon Zajicek and give him the reins in Providence with a rookie backup.

One name to look at was Max Lundgren from Merrimack, who performed well this season despite being on the eighth-seeded team in Hockey East. It would've taken some special performances from Lundgren to help the Warriors in the conference tournament, and he accomplished exactly that, stopping 34 of 36 to knock off the top-seeded Providence College Friars in the quarterfinals, and then a 24-save shutout against UMass in the semis.

Maine goaltender Albin Boija attended the Bruins Development Camp in the past, but his season didn't go as smoothly as he would've liked, dropping him down the ranks of NCAA goaltenders. The Bruins could've still given him a chance in hopes it was a slight bump in the road, but instead, it looks like they've targeted Lundgren as a potential goaltender down the road instead.

Merrimack goalie Max Lundgren told me he is going to development camp with the Bruins this summer — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 20, 2026

Lundgren presents an interesting option, because it isn't set in stone that he will turn pro after this season ends. With a win in the Hockey East final on Saturday, he could have an NCAA Tournament run ahead of him before having to make that decision, but if Merrimack loses to the winner of Boston College and UConn, that decision will come much sooner.

The Warriors want their star goaltender to return for another season, but if the Bruins present a chance to get full-time duties in the American Hockey League, it'd be a tough offer for Lundgren to turn down. If he does stay for another year and Korpisalo is still with the Bruins next season, it's unlikely they'll be able to keep Dipietro anyway.

Max Lundgren, who has played every minute in net this season for @Merrimack_MIH, said his body is feeling it a bit after playing 2,214 minutes this season.



His head coach Scott Borek chimed in from the back, "He's getting ready for next year, because he's playing every minute… pic.twitter.com/sg2R0pQAzP — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) March 20, 2026

Just because his head coach wants him to come back, Lundgren may have to do whats best for his career. With a bunch of the Bruins' brass at TD Garden for the final three games, another big performance from Lundgren in the final might be what tips the scales and gets the Bruins seriously considering offering him an entry-level deal before he even makes it to development camp.