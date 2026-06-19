Bruins Rumor: NHL insider says Don Sweeney is fielding calls on key forward

It appears that the same question that hovered over the Boston Bruins last offseason will again be a hot topic for a bit this summer. Will they or will they not trade Pavel Zacha?

That was a question last summer that lingered into the regular season after the Bruins got off to a disastrous start. However, Sweeney did not end up moving his No. 2 center and was rewarded with a career year from the 29-year-old with 30 goals and 35 assists in 78 games.

There is a huge need for centers around the NHL, and nobody has a bigger need than the Bruins. They are still looking for their No. 1 center in front of Zacha and Elias Lindholm. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that Boston general manager Don Sweeney is listening to Zacha, but listening and wanting to move him are two different things.

"My understanding is that the Bruins’ top priority this summer is to extend Zacha if possible. That can happen as of July 1. He’s got one year left on his deal at a $4.75 million AAV and obviously will be looking for a raise after posting career bests with 30 goals and 65 points this past season. But how those talks go will be balanced with whether teams step up in a real way in trade talks,'' LeBrun wrote.

Bruins reportedly listening on Pavel Zacha

Ok, so as LeBrun mentioned, listening and actually wanting to move him are two different things. He also mentioned that an extension could be in the works this summer, and if I were a betting man, that is my best guess as to what is going to happen. Could Sweeney trade him? Yes, but he would have to be blown away for a deal to get done.

LeBrun reported that Zacha gave the Bruins a list of eight teams for his no-trade clause. So, he'll some say as to where he goes if he is moved. It's hard to see the improvements he made in Boston that have led to a career year, and then Boston would subtract a decent center when they already have a need for a rop-line center? Sure, things happen, and this is certainly something to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.