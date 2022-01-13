Bruins Release Incredible Drones Video Tribute Ahead of Centennial Game vs. Montreal

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens in the Centennial Game at the TD Garden. It's a fitting opponent for the Bruins to mark 100 years of Boston Bruins hockey. It's going to be an unforgettable day for Bruins fans.

There is a ton of history for the Bruins from players to unforgettable moments to winning the Stanley Cup. Ahead of Sunday's puck drop against the Canadiens, the team released a video that is over three minutes long marking 100 years of Boston Bruins hockey.

Bruins release tribute to former players on X ahead of Canadiens game

It should come as no surprise that the Bruins released a tribute that included several former players and one current player ahead of the game.

Soaring through a century of history. pic.twitter.com/bxXGDhK94g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

In incredible drone footage pays tribute to legends and has a lot of memorable calls and moments from the past 100 years. Players included in the video are Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Willie O'Ree, Terry O'Reilly, Cam Neely, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and current captain Brad Marchand.

Last season the Bruins marked 100 years of hockey with season-long celebrations and now they are celebrating it on the ice against Montreal, a team that they have a ton of history with. One hundred years of hockey with a lot of memories and it will be an emotional day inside the TD Garden and the Bruins started the day with an amazing drone video tribute.

There are a lot of things you can say about the Bruins over the last 100 years, but one thing is for sure, they know how to celebrate with their fans the right way and they do things the right way when it comes to marketing.