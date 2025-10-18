Bruins' recipe for success to be tested against Stanley Cup contender again

When the Boston Bruins glanced at their 2025-26 schedule, one thing that jumped off the page was their first extended road trip of the season. Stops against the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and the Utah Mammoth. The first two are Stanley Cup contenders, and the Bruins found out firsthand just how good the Golden Knights are.

Vegas erupted for six goals, some because of Boston breakdowns, and held off a Bruins rally for a 6-5 win. After the game, first-year head coach Marco Sturm was not thrilled with the breakdowns that led to a second consecutive loss.

“For me, it’s a mindset going in,” Sturm said. “Do you want to play a 1-0 game or do you want to play that open game? We’ve done it (three out of four games). We got lucky once, maybe because of goaltending. But other than that … that’s not us.”

Through the first three games of the season, the Bruins played the way their coach wanted them to, and the results were three wins to begin the campaign. The last two against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Golden Knights were not that way and were losses, 4-3 and 6-5.

Bruins face another daunting challenge against Avalanche

Things get even tougher on Saturday night for the Black and Gold against the Avalanche. If they are going to keep the game low-scoring, they are going to have to get back to what they did in the first three games in Colorado. Easier said than done.

Nathan MacKinnon had four goals and eight points, and Martin Necas had three goals and nine assists. The Avalanche have firepower up and down their lineup, and this will be a daunting task for a Boston team that prides itself on being strong on the backend. If this isn't tough enough, this game is the first two matchups this season, just seven days apart between the two clubs.