Now that the calendar has flipped to September, we are just a couple of weeks away from NHL Preseason hockey. That also means we're right around the corner from training camp, kicking off for the Boston Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena.

This offseason has not been one where general manager Don Sweeney addressed all of his team's needs, and even though there is time for more changes, it's hard to see the roster currently constructed making the postseason. Most of the additions have been bottom-six additions, which is good if you're a prospect looking to make the roster out of camp. Here are five Boston prospects who have no shot at making the Opening Roster next month.

Georgii Merkulov

Just what Georgii Merkulov's future is with the organization remains to be seen, but he is one of a handful of players who will not benefit from the offseason additions of the Black and Gold. After an impressive one season at Ohio State, and tore it up in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

He has struggled for consistency in his short stints in Boston, and just where he fits in is tough to pin down. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get a look at some point this season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him traded as part of a deal at some point.

Brett Harrison

A gifted goal-scorer in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires and Oshawa Generals, Brett Harrison hasn't been able to translate that to the professional game. Drafted in the third round of the 2021 Entry Draft, 85th overall, he has spent his two-plus years with Providence.

He has 11 goals and 21 assists during his time with the P-Bruins, but being able to play on the wing and at center has been beneficial in the AHL. Just where he fits long-term remains to be seen, but a fourth-line grinder in the NHL is his likely spot, but it won't be out of camp.

John Farinacci

Over the summer, the Bruins re-signed John Farinacci to a one-year contract, and if there is a young forward that needs to be called up during the season, don't be surprised to see it be the former Harvard standout.

Originally drafted in the 2019 Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round, Farinacci has been good with Providence with 22 goals and 54 assists in 129 games, and he had a goal with Boston last year. Out of all the prospects on this list, he has the best chance of being called up at some point in 2025-26.

Frédéric Brunet

A big bruising defenseman, Frédéric Brunet made his NHL debut last season with Boston, but with the defense fully healthy entering camp, he's likely headed back to the AHL with Providence. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 Entry Draft, Brunet was invited to the NHLPA Showcase this week.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot will need an injury to make the roster, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him at some point. His continued development in the AHL is vital.

Riley Duran

One of the more interesting forward prospects in Providence is Boston native Riley Duran. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 Entry Draft, he had a good career at Providence College before the 182nd pick of his draft class signed his entry-level deal.

He made his NHL debut last season, but the offseason additions are going to keep him in the AHL again this year. A projected bottom-six NHL forward, his development is going to be key this year in Providence.