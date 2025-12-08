Bruins prospect thriving in pivotal bounce-back season

In the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected Dean Letourneau with the 25th pick. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound center entered his freshman year at Boston College in the fall. There were going to be a lot of eyes on him playing down the street from TD Garden and the organization that drafted him.

It was a frustrating start to his college career as a freshman at BC, which is the case for a lot of young players making the transition to the college game. In 36 games for the Eagles, he had just three assists on a team that spent most of the season as one of the top teams in the country.

After a busy offseason, Letourneau came back a different player for Boston College in 2025-26. He needed to rebound, and he has. In fact, you can make the case that he is soaring up the ranks of Bruins prospects.

Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau continues turnaround season at Boston College

To say that Letourneau is having a bounce-back season would be a major understatement. His turnaround season took another huge step over the weekend. In two games against UMass-Lowell, he scored three of the Eagles' six goals in the weekend sweep.

In Friday night's 3-1 victory, he scored a late first-period power play goal and then, in the third period, he tallied another man-advantage goal. He scored his third goal of the weekend on Saturday night in another 3-1 win, this time at home.

Right place, right time



Dean tips it in for his second power play goal of the night!



💻 @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/y26YbXGq74 pic.twitter.com/dZH8CJQc9B — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 6, 2025

Don't look now, but Letourneau is up to nine goals and eight assists this season for the Eagles in 17 games. Four of his goals have come on the man advantage. He certainly has looked like a different player, and the Bruins are hoping he can continue his development.

Boston College is 10-5-1 and has won eight of its last nine games as it now enters the Christmas break. They return to the ice in Milwaukee on Dec. 28 against Western Michigan in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.