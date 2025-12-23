This Bruins prospect has been turning heads in Providence this season

One of the most intriguing players in the Boston Bruins' system is Dans Locmelis. Sure, it's easy to write him off as a fourth-round pick, but he's done nothing but impress since being drafted back in 2022. He played two years at UMass, recording 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points in 70 games. He also put up three goals and nine assists for 12 points in six AHL games last season. This was enough for some to see him as a dark horse to make the Bruins roster.

While the Bruins ended up sending him to Providence, he's put on a show in his first full AHL season. In 26 games this season, he has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. He's currently tied for fifth most points of the team with Matthew Poitras. His performance is part of the reason that the Providence Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division. But will Locmelis' performance earn him a promotion to the NHL?

Could we see Dans Locmelis is Boston before the season is over?

If there is one thing this season has made clear, it's that Locmelis has adjusted to the professional game. He's been able to generate offense while also showing defensive responsibility. This shows he has adjusted to the speed and physicality of the professional game. That was one of the biggest concerns fans and analysts had about him heading into this season. So the fact that he's proven doubters wrong under 50 games into this professional career is an encouraging sign.

While Locmelis has looked great, his path to the NHL may be blocked by the Bruins' play. Coming into the season, everyone thought that the Bruins would be a bottom-feeder in the East. However, they currently have a record of 20-16-1 and are tied with the Devils and Flyers for the two wild-card spots. With this team playing better than expected, you don't want to do much to shake up the roster. It's not the time to experiment and take players out of the lineup who are producing for unproven prospects.

There are only two ways Locmelis can make the NHL this season. The first one is if the Bruins fall off and are not competing for a playoff spot. Or if one of the Bruins forwards gets hurt, and they call on Locmelis to try and bring a spark to the team. In both those scenarios, Locmelis would find himself in the bottom six, likely on the fourth line. However, if he's able to get off to a hot start like he did last season in Providence, he can easily climb the lineup.

But just because it's a long shot that Locmelis makes the roster, it does not mean his future is not bright. Locmelis can spend the year in the AHL honing his skills and raising his stock as a prospect. This will give the Bruins a young, cheap forward who can slide into a bottom-six role early next season. While it may not be the result Locmelis wants, it could be the best thing for his career.