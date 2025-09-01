1 Bruins prospect who could make NHL debut in 2025-26

Fourth-rounders don't fall into a team's lap very often as a potential fix for their offensive scoring depth. There weren't many expectations when the Boston Bruins selected Dans Locmelis with the 119th overall pick in the 2022 draft, but fans should start to take note of his production if he has another hot start this year in Providence.

Locmelis has started to turn some heads internationally over the past three seasons, as he was a star for Latvia at the World Junior Championship and had an impressive World Championship debut this past year. However, it was his regular season audition with Providence that had people wondering if he was the real deal.

The Latvian turned pro after a breakout season at UMass, where he had 33 points in 40 games. Providence had six games remaining in their regular season, which offered a great chance to see if Locmelis could carry his success over to the pro game. It didn't take long for him to prove himself, as he recorded a four-point game in his third outing, and then followed that up with another three-point night.

Locmelis finished his regular season audition with 12 points in six games, an impressive showing for the 21-year-old. It didn't go as smoothly for him in the postseason where he had just one point and was a -3 in his last game, but it all comes with the growing pains of playing against men for the first time, something that gets even more intense in a playoff setting.

When will Dans Locmelis make his NHL debut?

The fans want to say that Locmelis is a darkhorse to make the Bruins out of training camp. However, those expectations seem a little lofty considering the path that is in front of him. The Bruins stocked up on bottom-six players in free agency, and it might be a little early for Locmelis to get a look in the top-six.

The top six isn't a likely destination for Locmelis anyway in his career. With the current state of the Bruins he might get a look there at some point, but he is better suited for life on the third or fourth line. Some new player will likely get a look to steal top-six minutes out of training camp, but thats likely more of a job for a newcomer like Matej Blumel or a prospect like Fabian Lysell.

Locmelis will get his chance to wear the spoked B, and it wouldn't be surprising if it comes at some point this season. If the offense falters and Locmelis continues to succeed in Providence, the Bruins might look at him to give a jolt to the lineup. However, even if they don't midway through the season, Locmelis would be in line to get a chance to make his debut at the end of the year like the front office did last season for players like Riley Duran or Frederic Brunet.