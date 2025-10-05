Bruins betting big on prized prospect in 2025-26

The Boston Bruins have placed a significant wager on one prized prospect this season. Coach Marco Sturm has moved the pieces on his chessboard to accommodate Fraser Minten in the club’s lineup.

Minten was the major piece in the Brandon Carlo trade last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As such, the club is betting that Minten will turn into the prospect the Leafs once envisioned as a potential second-line center.

However, Sturm and the Bruins have tapered expectations for the 21-year-old. That’s why the Bruins' first-year coach has him on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Marat Khusnutdinov.

That third line has the potential to be a solid defensive unit while chipping in offensively. They won’t burn out the lightbulb on the goal light, but at least they can provide meaningful depth scoring.

If the bet pays off, the Bruins could have themselves a much deeper lineup. To accommodate Minten in the lineup, Sturm has Casey Mittelstadt as the second-line pivot with Pavel Zacha on the wing. That move seems to have paid off. On Saturday against the Rangers, Zacha scored a goal with Mittelstadt picking up an assist.

If that line continues to gel, it will take the pressure off the rest of the Bruins’ lineup. Then, it’s up to Minten to prove he can hang in the 3C role for now. But if everything really goes according to plan, fans could see Minten climb up the depth chart much faster than anticipated.

Minten could make other Bruins expendable

This season comes with much more uncertainty than other seasons. The Bruins will be looking to shake off last season’s disastrous campaign. But the main issue is that there’s no guarantee that this year’s team can turn things around.

Yes, there’s plenty of talent there. Players like Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, and Minten promise to bring a new crop of young stars to the fold. But the fact is that fans won’t know what to expect from the club until it hits the ice.

If things go well, the Bruins could challenge for a playoff spot. Coupled with a strong performance from prospects like Minten, the Bruins could be emboldened to make a move. For instance, the team might consider moving a piece like Mittelstadt to address another key area.

The odds are that a talented young player like Fraser Minten could reach a new level in 2025-26. He’ll have an opportunity to prove he can play. The club will be patient with him as he grapples with the challenges of becoming a full-time NHL center.

As long as the effort is there, the willingness to give Minten a chance should remain in place.