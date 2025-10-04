One Boston Bruins prospect has caught the eye of coach Marco Sturm in training camp

When training camp began for the Boston Bruins last month, there were a lot of eyes on which prospects would make a push to make the Opening Night roster. After another offseason of free agent signings that were focused on the bottom-six, it was going to be difficult for a lot of prospects to make the roster.

On Friday, Fabian Lysell headlined some prospects sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), while Georgii Merkulov was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the P-Bruins. However, head coach Marco Sturm named one prospect who has caught the eye of the first-year coach.

Fraser Minten is on prospect who remains in Boston, and it appears that he's going to break camp in the NHL. That isn't really a big surprise to a lot of Bruins fans who watched him play a short sample size after he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline as part of the Brandon Carlo trade. Friday, Sturm spoke highly of his young forward.

"I like what I’ve seen so far, I really do,'' said Sturm. "Maybe he’s the one guy, he surprised me in a positive way. He is very reliable for me, what he has shown in the past, how he is off the ice. He is more like a man already than a little kid."

Minten showed flashes last year after the trade of what he could do, and he has continued that in camp and in preseason games. He could be an X-factor this year for the Bruins down the middle and solidify the spot on the third line.

Bruins practice lines:



Geekie-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Zacha-Mittelstadt-Arvidsson

Jeannot-Minten-Khusnutdinov

Eyssimont-Kuraly-Kastelic

Beecher-Poitras-Blümel



Lohrei-McAvoy

H. Lindholm-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju

Aspirot-Harris



Swayman

On Friday, he centered the third line between Tanner Jannot and Marat Khusnutdinov. Truth be told, centering the third line would be the perfect spot for him in the lineup. The more time he gets in practice and in the lineup will benefit him. It's not surprising that he is someone who is sticking out in Sturm's eyes as the regular season inches closer.