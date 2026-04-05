Bruins predicted to reignite trade talks around two-time All-Star this offseason

When it comes to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, expect the unexpected. You know, like Big Brother. Over a decade into this tenure as GM of the Black and Gold, anything that is done should not come as a surprise.

Whether it comes to trades, free agent signings, or coaching decisions. Don't ever be surprised by anything that happens. That includes trades with Atlantic Division rivals after we found out last season. He fleeced the Toronto Maple Leafs and sent captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers.

As far as this upcoming offseason goes, things could get interesting. This is just Year 1 of the retool, and his team is closing in on clinching a playoff berth. Clinching a spot won't be easy, but if they do get in, Sweeney could look to be more aggressive this upcoming offseason in terms of adding for the future. Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report linked Boston to a Vancouver Canucks two-time All-Star forward in a potential trade.

Bruins expected to make a run at Canucks forward Brock Boeser

One name that the Bruins have been linked to for a couple of years is Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Trade discussions have reportedly happened between the clubs, but nothing has been done. Could this summer be the time a deal is struck? Richardson listed five potential landing spots for Boeser, and Boston was on the list.

"The Bruins were reportedly interested in more established Canucks stars. Four days before the March 6 trade deadline, RG.Org's James Murphy claimed they were linked to Brock Boeser, as well as Conor Garland, who was later dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets,'' wrote Richardson.

Sweeney's biggest move last month at the trade deadline was acquiring Lukas Reichel from Vancouver. That is not going to be a move that moves the needle, but who knows? Maybe the groundwork was laid for something bigger between the two teams this summer. Boeser is a forward that Boston would certainly target.

The 28-year-old right wing has 21 goals and 22 assists for a Vancouver team that is in the running for the top overall pick in June's draft. Richardson predicted him as a Viktor Arvidsson replacement should he leave in free agency after a breakout season with the Black and Gold. As far as Boeser goes, the Bruins have the pieces to get something done. However, Richardson suggested some prospects in a potential trade, but one should be off limits.

"The Bruins have two first-rounders in each of the next two drafts to draw on for trade bait. They also have young players such as Dean Letourneau and Matt Poitras, who might be of interest to the rebuilding Canucks,'' Richardson wrote.

I could see Sweeney parting ways with Matthew Poitras, but Dean Letourneau feels like someone who Boston could consider untouchable. However, those draft picks are certainly in play and will be needed to get a deal done for a player like Boeser, who would need to be included. This is certainly going to be an interesting offseason for Boston.