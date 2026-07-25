Bruins playoff hopes could hinge on one underrated stretch in 2026-27 schedule

One NHL team with a lot of questions surrounding it going into the 2026-27 season is the Boston Bruins. It hasn't been an offseason where the needle has moved much for a team in terms of roster construction with an eye on returning to the playoffs this upcoming season.

The Atlantic Division is going to be a monster next season, and the Bruins are going to have their work cut out for them just within division games. The schedule is going to be 84 games for all teams, and the season is beginning in September. Boston will begin their season against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sept. 29.

One look at the Black and Gold's schedule shows that there are a lot of tough stretches facing Marco Sturm's team. The last week of the schedule with road games against division foes is not going to be easy; neither is the first six games without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who is serving a six-game suspension to begin the season.

However, there is one underrated part of Boston's schedule that might have been overlooked when it comes to their chances to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One underrated Bruins stretch in the 2026-27 schedule that could make or break playoff chances

The month of March is busy for the Bruins, but a stretch in particular at the end of the month could very well make-or-break their postseason hopes. It starts on March 23 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres, and then, two nights later, the Ottawa Senators come to TD Garden. In what is going to be a difficult back-to-back, the Bruins charter out after the Senators game for a matchup against the Washington Capitals. They close the stretch on March 30 against the Montreal Canadiens.

That's four Eastern Conference teams, three division foes, in seven days that are going to be very valuable points for all teams. Three made the playoffs last season: Buffalo, Ottawa, and Montreal, while Washington is going to be much better in 2026-27. This is a stretch that might get overlooked, but it could make-or-break the Black and Gold's postseason hopes.