Bruins are playing the long game with fifth-round draft pick

In a move that is becoming very familiar for the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, they are planning to take a slow and steady approach with one of their picks. While Cole Chandler's numbers didn't jump off the page from his draft year in the QMJHL, there is reason to believe that the best is yet to come for the Nova Scotia-born product.

The Bruins taking a wait-and-see approach for Nova Scotia-born players has worked in the past, and they hope the same will happen for Chandler. He had just 32 points in 64 games this season, but the majority of those points came in the second-half of the year, as he caught fire down the stretch.

The stretch didn't cool off as the Shawinigan Cataractes entered the postseason, as he recorded 12 points in 16 games, and nearly helped Shawinigan pull off a seven-game upset over the Memorial Cup-host Rimouski Oceanic in the third round. Chandler had two goals and two assists over the final three games of the series, which the Cataractes eventually lost in double overtime in Game 7.

Bruins stocking up on centers

The Bruins have been emphasizing the middle in this draft, with Chandler being the second defensively responsible center they've drafted, following their selection of William Moore earlier in the second round. Boston's first center selection was, of course, James Hagens with the seventh overall steal on Friday night.

Elite Prospects had some nice words for Chandler in their draft guide, despite ranking him lower than some other QMJHL prospects.

"A worker capable of pursuing the puck, engaging opponents defensively, and making quick and smart passes to teammates, Cole Chandler intrigued our team early in the season. he presented many strong habits that, with time, could transform into a solid two-way game."

The Bruins aren't expecting Chandler to be a first-line center of the future. However, if he can continue on his trajectory, there's nothing stopping him from being a fringe guy who performs well in Providence once he turns pro and possibly gets some time in the NHL. It's a safe bet for Don Sweeney and the front office.