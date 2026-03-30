Bruins' Pastrnak had a 12 game point streak which is vital for the playoffs

David Pastrnak is once again hot. The right winger had the longest active point streak in the league before losing it in the eventual win against the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday evening.

Pastrnak, before the game, had seven goals and 13 assists, tallying 20 points in 12 games. Something has clicked for the Czechia native, and something has clicked for the Bruins. The Bruins have won the last four out of five games, and are gelling like a team that has been playing together for years, rather than just one year and under a new head coach.

Pastrnak getting hot means the offense is moving

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored a minimum of two goals a game. They are currently holders of the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They hold a four-point lead over the Blue Jackets and sit two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. While the Bruins have given up a bunch of goals, scoring a bunch has significantly improved their odds of making it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In moments like this, where single digits separate teams, one game can change your whole future. The Bruins being able to take four out of four points this past weekend was the best-case scenario. While Pastrnak did not get to extend his point streak, Pavel Zacha was able to extend his point streak as well as make himself even more valuable as the hottest scorer in the NHL in March.

The Bruins have had some up and down moments this season, but right now they are creating a name for themselves. They are being a team that is hard to beat, rather than a team that will give up when down. Pastrnak being able to help get the offense moving and scoring, has no doubt been a very big help.

Pastrnak getting hot with just nine games to go, and the Bruins' destiny in their own hands, is the best thing you could ask for.