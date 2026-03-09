Bruins' David Pastrnak broke his scoring drought at just the right time

In the loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday afternoon, David Pastrnak broke his eight-game goal-scoring drought stunningly when he took the puck away from the Penguins' goaltender Artus Silovs.

On top of not scoring, 3 of the eight games, he has no points; in the other games, he at least assisted in one of the Bruins' goals.

David Pastrnak's drought broke at the right time

The goal came at 12:23 of the second period, then at the time extending the Bruins' lead to 3-0. While the Bruins ended up losing the game, it was good to see that Pastrnak is back in the scoring picture.

There it is! David Pastrnak snaps his eight-game goal drought to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead at 12:23 of the second. That's his 23rd of the season. — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) March 8, 2026

After the game against the Washington Capitals, Pastrnak spoke to the media, where he spoke on the slump.

""Confidence has been a little bit lacking. I just need to gain that little bit. I'm not worried. I'll be back pretty soon."" David Pastrnak

Well, he wasn't wrong. The confidence came back at the right time, as the Bruins, after the overtime loss to the Penguins, now only have 19 games left, and are just 3 points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are breathing down their neck to get into the playoffs.

Pastrnak, while not scoring, has not had his fair share of chances. He continues to put pucks on net and help the others around him, as he has had five assists and 22 shots since the last goal he scored.

Now that he has broken the drought, let's see if Pastrnak can continue to make it to 30 goals on the season with just 19 games left in the regular season. The Bruins need Pastrnak to come through in both goals and assists, as well as all other scorers on the team.

This season is coming down to the wire, and luckily, Pastrnak has decided to join back in on the fun, as the Bruins race to the end and try to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.