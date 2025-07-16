Bruins will open 2025-26 season with very difficult back-to-back

Earlier this week, the NHL announced the first three games on Opening Night for the 2025-26 season, and it did not include the Boston Bruins. In fact, you could say that the Black and Gold dodged a big bullet when they had another Original Six team playing in South Florida against the Florida Panthers, when the Chicago Blackhawks visit.

That was a major win for the Bruins, who don't have to watch Florida raise their Stanley Cup banner for a second straight year and former captain and franchise icon Brad Marchand be part of the festivities after being traded there at the deadline and playing a huge role in the Panthers winning the Cup. He re-signed there this summer and will likely finish his career there.

The NHL is scheduled to announce the full schedule for each team on Wednesday afternoon, but on Wednesday morning, each team leaked their home openers. For the Bruins, they will begin the new season with a difficult back-to-back.

Bruins will open 2025-26 season with a difficult back-to-back

Boston and new coach Marco Sturm will open his first season as the Bruins bench-boss with a tough abck-to-back. On Wednesday Oct. 8, they will open the season against the defending Metropolitan Division champion Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin in the Nations Capital.

The following night, the Bruins will return home to open the home portion of their schedule against the Chicago Blackhawks and rising young star Connor Bedard. This will be the second time in three years that Chicago makes a very early visit to the TD Garden with Bedard.

The home opener is set 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bobxYEMDqF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 16, 2025

The rest of the schedule was scheduled to be relased Wednesday afternoon, but for Sturm and the Bruins, who enter the season with a ton of questions, this is a difficult back-to-back. There are going to be some bumps early in the road and it could happen in the first 24 hours of their season.