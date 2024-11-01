Bruins Need to Avoid Potential Disastrous Decision in Handing Out Early Contract Extensions

We are three weeks into the 2024-25 season and the Boston Bruins are struggling, to say the least. There are a number of their struggles from player's performances to coaching decisions to power play inefficiently to 5-on-5 troubles. You name it, it's been a struggle.

This offseason, GM Don Sweeney made some key free agent decisions in signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to headline the list. Even though we are in the beginning stages of a new season, it's never too early to look ahead to 2025-26. Some teams are already extending their upcoming free agents with deals to lock them up and it appears that the Bruins are thinking of doing the same thing.

Last Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet reported that Brad Marchand was closing in on an extension, but after a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs where he scored the game-winning goal in the extra session, the Bruins captain denied the report. In training camp, Sweeney mentioned that Boston was in discussions on extending a few players, but they should hold off on those ideas right now.

Bruins should hold off extending Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic

In September, Sweeney mentioned that he has had discussions with Marchand's camp, as well as Morgan Geekie's and Trent Frederic's. Also as those guys played last season and the Bruins see them as part of their future, the Black and Gold would be wise to hold off on extensions at this time.

"I have had a discussion with Freddy's camp 100 percent," Sweeney said. "You're 100 percent accurate. Morgan Geekie’s an RFA. I've had a discussion with his camp. Brad (Marchand), not to leave Brad out -- plenty of discussions with Brad's camp, you know, in terms of trying to find a landing spot there.

"So yeah, you know we are. We're as proactive as we possibly can be within the parameters of the league and CBA when we can talk to players. But yes, to answer your question honestly, yes.”

Marchand is going to be extended more than likely, but Geekie and Frederic should not be anytime soon. Both players have struggled and struggled big time to begin the season and signing them beyond this season right now is not the route to take. If things head in the direction down the line of where the Bruins are not a playoff team, maybe you can trade them at some point.

There has been nothing that tells you that Geekie and Frederic should be extended beyond this season right now. Can that change? Yes, of course. However, committing to them right now long term would be a bad decision that could come back and haunt the Bruins for years to come. Patience is needed right now.