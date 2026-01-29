Bruins' Morgan Geekie is hot once again

Before the game against the Dallas Stars, Morgan Geekie was entering a 12-game scoreless drought. Yes, the same Morgan Geekie who was on fire to start the season for the Bruins.

Geekie scored his first goal to snap his streak on a power play during the 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Since that power play goal, Geekie has had five goals in the last five games.

Streak Snapped

During his slump of not scoring, Geekie was trying anything and everything that might change his luck. He switched his tape on his stick from black to white, his visor on his helmet, and even switched to a shorter stick.

He said in a conversation with the Athletic, that he needs to "just keep shooting it, man. ... I've never really put too much thought into it. It's just one of those things where you get hot, you get hot. The more chances you create, the more oppurtunity you have for it to go in. There's other guys that will step up and put pucks in. Just trying not to worry about it too much." This was after game eight of scoreless games for Geekie.

He was right, he just kept shooting, and the puck finally found the back of the net during the 6-2 loss against the Dallas Stars. Since then, he has scored in the last five games, scoring twice in the 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

The second goal of which was his 100th career goal, which people didn't even notice he scored, as he shot it so hard he lodged it into the back of the net.

His latest of five goals came during the OT win against the Nashville Predators, which also got him to 30 goals this season. The goal set the Bruins up for a 2-0 lead going into the third. It also marked Geekie for back-to-back 30-goal seasons for the first time in his career. He is also only three goals away from tying his career high, and four goals away from getting a career high for goals in a season.

Geekie is known as the finisher, and it will be interesting in the last 28 games, if Geekie can join the 40-goal club.