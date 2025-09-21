Bruins goalie has abysmal preseason opener with little help from teammates

One big question since free agency came and went in July and the rest of the summer was what the Boston Bruins were going to do with their backup goalie situation behind Jermey Swayman. Was Joonas Korpisalo or Michael DiPietro going to win that battle?

Sunday night at the TD Garden, DiPietro got the first crack to show what he could do in a preseason game against the Washington Capitals. Let's just say everyone is still working out the kinks ahead of the regular season.

Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro has a forgetful preseason opener against Capitals

DiPietro allowed five goals on 21 shots against the Capitals in half the game before giving way to Simon Zajicek in the second period. Four of the five goals were scored in the first period. First and foremost, it should be pointed out that DiPietro got very little support from his defense and even the forwards in front of him. Defensive zone turnovers and the failure to get pucks out of the zone all contributed to Washington scoring five goals.

Yes, of course, all of that was shades of 2024-25 for the Black and Gold in their defensive end. The scary part about Sunday was that some veterans were playing: Nikita Zadorov, Charlie McAvoy, Mason Lohrei, and Andrew Peeke. Let's just chalk it up to 'it's just one preseason game.'

However, for DiPietro, it wasn't the start he was looking for. He'll get another chance before final decisions are made, but there is one thing to remember: if the Bruins try and send him to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he'll need to clear waivers. That's not anywhere close to a given.

Before the Bruins re-signed him right before free agency opened last July, there was a lot of interest in him should general manager Don Sweeney have decided to let him walk. Now, teams will certainly keep an eye on what happens between now and the start of the season with DiPietro.