Bruins defenseman latest to receive stern message from Marco Sturm

When things were not going well for the Boston Bruins during their six-game losing streak, first-year head coach Marco Sturm sent a couple of messages to Marat Khusnutdinov and Casey Mittlestadt. Both were healthy scratches, and it was a clear message from their coach.

Both players responded to the scratches and have been good since returning and are a big part of the Black and Gold's current six-game winning streak. During the first five games of the streak, young defenseman Mason Lohrei was a scratch. A big reason for that was the return of Hampus Lindholm, but also because he wasn't playing well.

Lohrei made a return to the lineup on Saturday night in Boston's 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road, and what a response the former Ohio State Buckeyes defenseman had.

Marco Strum happy with Mason Lohrei's response vs. Maple Leafs

Against Toronto, Lohrei picked up a pair of assists in 14:49 in time on ice with a plus/minus of plus-2. He assisted on Morgan Geekie's first-period tying goal and Mikey Eyssimont's second-period power play goal.

“Obviously, you want to be in, but just go day-by-day and just get ready for your next opportunity,” Lohrei said after Saturday night's win. “It’s something I’ve been through before at every level. So, yeah, I guess I know the recipe.”

It appears this won't be a one-game-and-out situation for Lohrei. At practice on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, he was on the third pairing with Henri Jokiharju ahead of Tuesday night's second straight matchup with the Maple Leafs.

“You want to be consistent. One game doesn’t mean anything – can he do it again? I thought he had a good response; he had a good game. And we need another one and another one and another one,” Sturm said. “Keep it simple, but most importantly, keep it consistent.”

Consistent is a word used all the time in hockey, but it is the truth. When Lohrei is playing his best, he's a great puck-moving defenseman with offensive skill to be a difference-maker. We'll see how he bounces back against Toronto on Tuesday with the same consistent performance, or does he revert to his struggling ways? Sturm and the Bruins are hoping for Saturday night's performance.