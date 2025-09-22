Marco Sturm has troubling quote after Boston Bruins preseason loss to Capitals

Sunday night was not the way that the Boston Bruins wanted to begin the preseason, a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Sure, it's the first game after just three days of on-ice practices, and it was a roster mixed with veterans expected to be on the Opening Night roster and some players who will begin the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

When the dust settled on the 60 minutes, after allowing four first-period goals, the Black and Gold played even with Washington over the final 40 minutes. However, arguably their best line was their fourth line, and in the overall big picture, it's not a good sign.

Marco Sturm praises Bruins' fourth line against Capitals

Against the Capitals, first-year coach Marco Sturm had Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, and Jeffrey Viel as his bottom line, and they stuck out in a good way. They were relentless on the forecheck, they won battles, and Brown scored the second Boston goal in the second period.

“I really liked our fourth line. They were our best line,” Sturm said. “They worked really hard, brought us some energy. They were buzzing around and did exactly what I wanted them to do.”

The problem is, when your fourth line is your best line, well then, it should raise some flags. It should raise more flags when your fourth line is made up of players who won't be on your roster on Oct. 8 in the season opener in Washington. They'll be in the AHL with Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic, unless an injury pops up, making up the fourth line.

Offense is going to be an issue for the Bruins this year, it seems, and the only other goal was scored by Morgan Geekie in the first period when he hammered home a loose puck from the top of the slot. Again, it was just one preseason game, but for a team that struggled to score last year and expected to do so again in 2025-26, you need your top three lines also to make a big impact, and that wasn't the case. We'll see if that changes on Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers in the Black and Gold's second preseason game.