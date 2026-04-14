Bruins' Marco Sturm drops hint at interesting lineup for regular-season final against Devils

With a Stanley Cup Playoff berth locked up on Saturday night after the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, the Boston Bruins gave some key players the night off on Sunday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Head coach Marco Sturm rolled out a lineup that looked like a preseason road game lineup. Top prospect James Hagens made his NHL debut in the game and certainly looked like he belonged with an assist in the 3-2 Boston win.

That win was one that shook up the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the Black and Gold. New Jersey beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, in overtime on Sunday night. That moved Boston back ahead of the Sens into the first wild-card slot. Now, with each team having one game remaining in the regular season, they are a point ahead of Ottawa, and with a win in any fashion over the Devils, locks them up as the No. 1 wild card team in the East.

That would get them a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres beginning this weekend in the playoffs. A loss in any fashion and a Senators win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night pits Boston into a first-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins to roll out regular lineup against Devils

The Bruins held an optional skate at the TD Garden on Tuesday morning, and after it, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Sturm intends to play a regular lineup that includes Jeremy Swayman in goal. That isn't surprising. Sturm did add that some guys might be a game-time decision.

There are some players who have milestones that could be reached against the Devils, but more importantly, this game is about seeding. Everyone has their own opinion about who they want Boston to play, the Sabres or Devils, but this game is about staying healthy and fine-tuning things before the playoffs open this upcoming weekend.