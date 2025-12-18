Bruins, Mammoth game erupts into chaos as TD Garden starts blasting Felix Navidad

After coming from a three-game road trip after going 2-1-0 with wins over the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets before a loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Boston Bruins kicked off a five-game homestand before Christmas against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night.

The game was a rough start for the Black and Gold, and they looked like a team coming off a long road trip in the first period. They fell behind 1-0 after the Mammoth scored on the power play, but that was all that Jeremy Swayman would allow.

Morgan Geekie tied the game late in the first period on the power play with his 23rd goal of the season. Early in the second period, he scored the game-winning goal just 23 seconds into the period for his 24th of the season. In the third period, the Bruins put the game away with goals from Casey Mittlestadt and Mikey Eyssimont for a 4-1 win.

Bruins arena DJ strikes gold with late-game fight

That win earned the Black and Gold a season split with the Mammoth. Utah won the first meeting in October at home. Both teams are fighting for a spot in the postseason as Christmas approaches, and every point is big. It was a chippy game that got nasty inside the final minute.

Nick Schmaltz slashed Alex Steeves in front of the Bruins bench after Steeves laid him out with a clean hit. It started an on-ice brawl that finished with Schmaltz getting a slashing penalty, while Liam O'Brien and Sean Durzi of the Mammoth and Steeves of the Bruins picked up 10-minute misconducts. As the fight started, the Bruins arena DJ stuck up Feliz Navidad with the NESN broadcast picking it clear as day.

Feliz Navidad playing in the background while all hell was breaking loose is just a classic Boston Bruins moment pic.twitter.com/RpoNhlsOg6 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 17, 2025

The Bruins will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, and we'll see what the arena DJ has in store for tunes.