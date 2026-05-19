Bruins linked to standout defenseman from division rival

With free agency scheduled to start on July 1, the rumors are spreading. The Boston Bruins have been linked to many different types of players from across the league. One seems to be the one sticking the most.

Bruins Linked to Darren Raddysh

While it is still just a prediction, and it will be interesting to see if the Bruins' front office will actually pull the trigger and sign a defenseman to be a solid player behind Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins are currently linked to signing Darren Raddysh, an unrestricted free agent from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This signing could be seen as a risk, as he had this crazy breakout season that Raddysh just finished. Before the 22 goals scored this past season, he had scored only seven. Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic predicted Boston could sign Raddysh to a be a seven-year, $54.24 million deal. Signing an under-a-million-dollar, possible hidden gem of a defenseman would bring life to a defense that struggled all season long.

Why would this signing make sense?

The Bruins need more than just McAvoy, who is an offensive defenseman. They also need help on the right side for when McAvoy is sitting for his shift or injured. Not that Andrew Peeke or Henri Jokiharju were bad players; they both had impressive years. The Bruins need a McAvoy-type hard hitter to help bolster their defense.

Signing Raddysh would give the team another 6-foot tall 220 pound defenseman, which fits the identity of the Bruins defense. When Raddysh faced off during the season against the Bruins, it was obvious that he was a solid working defenseman. He scored his record-breaking goal for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman against the Bruins, which leaves a little bit of sour taste in the mouth of the Bruins, but it would also add to the defense.

This season, McAvoy was the only defenseman to score more than ten goals. Having a defenseman that sees the puck as well as a forward would help immensely, because people would not see the puck coming or think a defenseman would be able to shoot like a forward.

While signing Raddysh is still currently just a possibility, if the Bruins pull it off, they are not only bolstering and strengthening their lineup, but they are also going to hinder their Atlantic Division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning.