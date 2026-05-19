Bruins linked to physical $56 million free agent defenseman with major red flags

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to four teams, which means the busy offseason is another day closer to happening. For several teams around the NHL, there is a lot of work to do for the 2026-27 season.

One of those teams is the Boston Bruins. General manager Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely have some decisions to make in terms of building a roster that can make it back to the postseason next year. They were a surprise team in the playoffs this year, in what is the first year of a retool under first-year coach Marco Sturm.

There are multiple needs the Black and Gold have for next season, including a right-shot defenseman, a top-line center, and a goal-scoring wing. There is a good chance that not all three get addressed. Maybe two do, but one should. It's Don Sweeney.

However, addressing those needs through free agency is going to be easier said than done. Addressing them through a trade would make more sense, but there might be some opportunities to do it beginning on July 1. Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report linked the Bruins to one potential answer on defense, Jacob Trouba of the Anaheim Ducks.

Bruins linked to free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba

The Ducks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights last week in six games. According to Elliotte Friedman, there has not been much progress made in talks about a contract extension. That could open the door for Trouba to hit free agency, and if he does, Boston was listed as one of five landing spots by Gretz.

"If (Jeremy) Swayman had been just average, the Bruins' season might have looked dramatically different. If they just roll into next season and expect that recipe to repeat itself, they could be in for a rude awakening. They have to do more to help out their goalie, and a right-shot defenseman should be high on the list,'' wrote Gretz.

"Whether Trouba is the type of defenseman they need is debatable, but he does seem like the kind they like to have: big, physical, and not afraid to hit people. That is the Bruins' DNA, especially on defense, and he would certainly fit in with it."

So here's the thing. Trouba is coming off a seven-year, $56 million contract that looked brutal enough that the New York Rangers sent him packing as soon as they could to Anaheim. Trouba played well and was part of the reason why they made the playoffs after finishing in third place in the Pacific Division. However, the 32-year-old is not worth shelling out the money he'll be looking for in free agency should he not re-sign with the Ducks. This is an easy hard pass by Sweeney and the front office.