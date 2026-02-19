Bruins linked to intriguing defenseman in potential trade deadline move

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was close to acquiring Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, it sent a loud message. The former Boston defenseman is looking to add to his defense not only for the rest of this season, but beyond.

The Bruins were rumored to be discussing an extension with Andersson before talks broke down, and he ultimately was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, adding a right-shot defenseman is going to be what the Black and Gold look to do at the trade deadline on March 6. Believe it or not, that day is just 15 days away.

Last year at the deadline, Sweeney chose to sell, and that is paying off this year. Fraser Minten was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a deal that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to Toronto. Minten is blossoming into a young star in front of our eyes in 2025-26. Boston will likely be a buyer next month, and Bleacher Report linked them to a young defenseman from a Metropolitan Division team that's retooling this year.

Bruins linked to Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider

Sweeney is clearly looking to add to the right side of defense, and Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report linked New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider to the Bruins. The 24-year-old was the 19th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Playing in New York's top 4, Schneider is struggling this year. That's saying a lot for a team that is sitting in the basement of the Eastern Conference. In 57 games, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Schneider has two goals and 11 points with a plus/minus of minus-15 while averaging just over 20 minutes a night.

Schneider is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries an AAV of $2.2 million, and you would think that Sweeney wouldn't give up a lot for a rental unless an extension is worked out. He is young and would fit the mold of what Boston is looking for down the line.

The Bruins will likely move on from Andrew Peeke at the deadline, as he is on an expiring contract and not expected to be part of the future with the Black and Gold. Will a team take Henri Jokiharju off Sweeney's hands as well? Unlikely, but one can dream, no?

Schneider fits what Sweeney is looking for at the deadline, but is he worth it for the future? Making a trade and bringing him in as a rental doesn't make much sense. Maybe a change of scenery can help Schneider, but what is the cost, and will there be an extension involved?