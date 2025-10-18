Bruins making some massive lineup changes against Avalanche

After dropping two games in a row, first-year Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm is making some changes. Losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, on Monday and the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-5, on Thursday have not sat well with Sturm.

Their second game on their three-game road trip is Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche, before a quick turnaround against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night. Against Colorado, Sturm is going to make some changes in his lineup against a legit Stanley Cup contender.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm mixing lines against Avalanche

The biggest change is coming in the top six, where Pavel Zacha is going up to the top line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. That combo worked well together last year, and Sturm is hoping that they can create a spark.

Morgan Geekie is moving down to Zacha's spot on the second line with Casey Mittlestadt and Mikey Eyssimont. Viktor Arvidsson is going to be on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten. There is going to be a new addition to the lineup with John Beecher slotting in for the first time this year on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Marat Khusnutdinov and Jeffrey Veil will be the healthy scratches.

Some new lines for the Bruins at practice:



Zacha-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Geekie-Mittelstadt-Eyssimont

Jeannot-Minten-Arvidsson

Beecher-Kuraly-Kastelic

Viel, Khusnutdinov



Lohrei-McAvoy

H. Lindholm/Harris-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju



Swayman

Korpisalo — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) October 18, 2025

As for defenseman Hampus Lindholm, he's missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, and according to Sturm, he will be a game-time decision. If he goes, that leaves the coaching staff with a decision to sit either Jordan Harris or Andrew Peeke. Truth be told, Harris has earned the right to remain in the lineup, but we'll see which direction that goes.

Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for a second straight game, which means Joonas Korpisalo gets Utah on Sunday, and it lines up Swayman to play against the Florida Panthers at home on Tuesday night.