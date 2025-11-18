Bruins just got a huge injury update before four-game road trip

Injuries are beginning to pile up for first-year Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm. On Monday, they put forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittlestadt on injured reserve, while placing John Beecher on waivers. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is also out after taking a deflected shot in the face on Saturday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.

Boston has been without their top center, Elias Lindholm, since he was injured on Oct. 30 in a home win over the Buffalo Sabres after he took a hit from Jordan Greenway. He has been placed on injured reserve, but on Monday, they got some good news.

He was on the ice for the Black and Gold's pregame skate at Warrior Ice Arena Monday morning before their 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He remains on IR, however, Sturm gave a promising update that hints that he might be getting closer to returning.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives Elias Lindholm injury update

The Bruins are getting ready to head to California for three games beginning Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. They will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. They will close out the trip with a stop on Long Island against the New York Islanders the night before Thanksgiving.

Boston is expected to make a few roster moves before boarding the plane, but Sturm said that Lindholm will travel with the team, but it's not a guarantee that he'll play. You have to think that if he's heading out on the trip and there was no shot that he was going to be playing, that he wouldn't be going on the trip.

That is a good sign for a team that can use any good injury news at this point. As for McAvoy, there was no update, and he will not be traveling, which isn't a surprise.