One Bruins forward in danger of losing his spot on roster

Johnny Beecher has been a mainstay on the Boston Bruins' fourth line since joining the team during the 2023-24 season. The fourth line was his initial landing spot, but some expected him to find a way to work his way up the lineup as he developed. It never fully became a reality for the New York native.

Beecher had 10 points in 52 games in that 2023-24 season, which wasn't a terrible outcome after spending the year surrounded by a bunch of fourth liners who focused more on the checking side of the game. However, it was Beecher's performance last season that made people wonder if the Bruins were ever going to get anything more out of him.

Beecher played in an extra 26 games last season, but recorded just one more point. His goal total dropped from seven to three, as he was snake-bitten all year. The issue for Beecher is that while he can kill penalties and win faceoffs, he doesn't bring the offensive punch or skating ability that teams have up-and-down their lineup in the modern-day NHL.

Look no further than Tuesday night's preseason game against the New York Rangers when he had the chance to get the puck out of the zone. He made a good read to steal the puck, but he didn't have the offensive instincts or awareness to realize that he couldn't make a play. Beecher held the puck for half a second too long, coughed it up at the defensive blueline, and the next thing you knew the puck was in the net.

Michael Eyssimont is one of the players that can make Beecher expendable and send him packing down to Providence. If we're looking at this game in a vacuum, Eyssimont was the reason the Bruins rallied for a three-goal comeback in the third period with two goals and an assist and was a noticeable physical force. Beecher struggled all night and was as invisible as he was for the majority of last season.

We still have some time before preseason ends, but if making an early prediction, Beecher probably won't be in the opening night lineup and there's a chance he won't be on the opening night roster at all.