Bruins forward John Beecher very much has future in Boston blury after 2024-25

It's no secret that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has a lot of huge decisions he's facing this summer. Some of those decisions will be in the not-too-distant future with restricted free agents (RFAs) and who they look to keep and who they will let walk on July 1.

One of those players is youngster John Beecher, who has been a part of the Black and Gold's bottom-six, mainly on the fourth line, the last couple of seasons. With a lot of decisions surrounding the roster coming up for the Bruins, there are a lot of questions around whether or not they will keep him. Before that decision is made, let's take a look at Beecher's 2024-25 season in the latest of our Boston Bruins Player Grades.

John Beecher's Performance

When the season began back in October, I'm not sure many people had the Bruins' best line being Beecher, Cole Koepke, and Mark Kastelic. That's where the Black and Gold were, and it was highlighted by our article on Kastelic. He ended up playing in 78 games this season for Boston and was part of their penalty kill.

Beecher had three goals and eight assists with a plus/minus of minus-9, which doesn't tell the whole story, but it certainly does part of it. He won 52% of his face-offs, which is a drop from last season, even though he played in fewer games. Beecher was a staple in the lineup, but like so many other teammates, his performance had a hand in the Black and Gold's disastrous season.

John Beecher Moving Forward

As mentioned above, Beecher is an RFA this season, and his future in Boston is very much in doubt. There are a number of needs the Bruins have this offseason that they need to address through free agency or a trade in their top-six, but don't overlook the fact that there needs to be a major overhaul in the bottom-six, with many players likely on their way out through free agency.

It's a 50/50 scenario that Beecher returns to the Bruins if we're being honest. Other RFAs need decisions on in the bottom-six, and if you're looking to improve next season, you can't run it back with all of them. He is a great skater and a PK specialist, but has he shown enough in other areas to be brought back? It's also not out of the question that he is brought back with a chance to win a roster spot in training camp or head down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Some big decisions are coming.